Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, gaiety across Jammu region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr following the culmination of fasting month of Ramzan was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety by members of Muslim community across Jammu region today.

The members of Muslim community attired in white dresses were seen extending Eid greetings to each other from early in the morning. Special Eid Namaz (prayers) were held in different Eid Gahs and mosques across the region. The biggest congregations were held in Eid Gah Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar and Bhadarwah where thousands of devotees thronged in the morning to offer Eid Namaz.

At Jammu a large number of members of Muslim community drawn from different parts of the region thronged the Eid Gah at Residency Road to offer Eid Namaz. Special prayers were held for peace and prosperity of the people on the occasion and religious discourses were given by the scholars also signifying the importance of the holy festival as well as the religious significance of holy month of Ramzan.

The members of Hindu, Sikh and Christian community were seen greeting their Muslim brethren and exchanging the pleasantries at Residency Road and other areas of Jammu on the occasion.

The Muslim children attired in colorful costumes were seen busy in purchasing fun items and there was a heavy rush in markets with people busy in purchasing Eid gifts etc.

Besides, Eid Gah at Residency Road in Jammu, the Eid Namaz was offered at Jamia Masjid Khatika Talab, Jamia Masjid, Ustad Mohalla, Jamia Masjid near Tawi bridge, Peer Mitha, Bhathindi, Sunjwah and Chowadhi where large number of members of Muslim community participated in special prayers on the occasion.

Elaborate security and other arrangements were made in the entire region on the occasion by the Government.

As per reports coming from other parts of Jammu region, the Eid was celebrated in with great enthusiasm and charm. At district Ramban biggest congregation took place at Jamia Masjid Ramban where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace and brotherhood.

Hundreds of people including children offered Eid Namaz in the Eid Gah Kishtwar. On the occasion people prayed almighty for the betterment of the nation and communal harmony as well as for prevalence of brotherhood.

In Ramban people assembled in Eid Gah Ramban and offered Eid prayers to seek blessings of almighty. Addressing the religious congregation on the occasion the Imam of Jamia Masjid urged the members of Muslim community to follow the path of Prophet of Islam and contribute in building a strong nation. Special prayers were also held for the betterment of the people and prosperity of the nation on the occasion.

In Doda district people assembled in their respective Eid Gahs to offer prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr. During his address at Eid Gah Doda, Imam of Jamia Masjid Doda gave religious discourses and prayed for the well being of people of entire State as well as prevalence of communal amity and brotherhood.

The Eid was also celebrated at Gatha, Bhalla, Batote, Banihal, Gandoh, Kota Top, Dhadkai, Tanta, Kahara, Changa, Chilli, Draie and other parts of Chenab Valley also participated in the Eid Namaz and prayed for prosperity, brotherhood and communal harmony in the area.

In Bhadarwah Eid-ul -Fitr was celebrated with zeal and gaiety. In the town people started assembling in Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah where from they marched towards historical Eid Gah while chanting religious slogans. Later special prayers were offered at the Jamia Masjid for prevalence of peace and brotherhood.

In Eid Gah Bhadarwah also a large number of Muslims including youth, elders and children participated in the Eid Namaz and prayed for the prosperity , brotherhood, communal harmony in the area as well as the State.

Eid was also celebrated with great religious fervor and charm in Poonch and Rajouri districts where thousands of Muslims participated in special Eid Namaz and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the State.

The Imams gave religious discourses and highlighted the significance of the holy month of Ramzan as well as teachings of holy Quran.

Eid was also celebrated in Sunderbani in Rajouri and Mendhar in district Poonch where hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in the morning at the respective Eid Gahs. Besides, Eid was also celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Koteranka, Kalakote, Budhal, Gool Arnas, Gool Gulabgarh, Surankote, Bani, Billawar, Kathua and Samba with great enthusiasm and religious fervor.