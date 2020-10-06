Secy RDD inaugurates road, inspects public institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Oct 6: Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today participated in Gram Sabhas, inaugurated a playground and laid a foundation stone of a road in the Panchayat halqa Namtihal Repora here as a part of the ongoing Back to village III (B2V3) programme.

On the second day of her three day visit, the Secretary also distributed sports kits, Ladli Beti, domicile certificates and blankets among the beneficiaries on the occasion.

While taking stock of the development works, the Secretary inspected various roads, schools, health centres, Panchayat Ghars etc.

Enunciating the objectives of the programme, the Secretary said that the primary objective of this unique programme is to reach out to the rural people at their doorsteps for redressal of their grievances and issues.

The PRI members and local inhabitants present on the occasion raised several developmental issues pertaining to their areas. The Secretary issued on-spot directions to concerned officers to redress their issues and grievances.

The Secretary asked the public to come forward and participate in the ongoing People’s Plan Campaign under the slogan Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas that started from October 2, 2020 and will culminate on January 31, 2021.

On day one of the visit, the Secretary took stock of development works taken up under various programmes/schemes, inspected various public institutions and distributed sports kits, domicile certificates, ladli beti certificates.