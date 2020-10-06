10 die of COVID in Kashmir

448 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Ten COVID-19 positive patients today succumbed in Kashmir taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 1272 while 448 people tested positive in the Valley taking the number of such cases in J&K to 80,476.

A 70-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and mother and son duo from Dalgate area of Srinagar died of COVID-19 in SMHS hospital today.

The woman who was admitted to the hospital on 2nd October with bilateral pneumonia died on this afternoon.

A 33-year-old man who was admitted in the hospital on 3rd October with bilateral pneumonia died this morning.

A 54-year-old man from Bolachipora in Soura area of Srinagar, who was admitted on September 11 to SKIMS Soura died today.

A 65-year-old man from Batamaloo area of Srinagar who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on October 2 died at the hospital today.

A 45-year-old woman from Aalikadal area of Srinagar who was admitted to the SKIMS Soura hospital on 25 September died this evening.

A 74-year-old man from Hazratbal in Anantnag town also died at SKIMS Soura, 11 days after he was admitted there.

A 26-year-old man from Kargil died at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted today.

Among others, the other victims from the Valley include a 75-year-old man from Alochibagh area of Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Mir Danter and an 82-year-old from Chogul Handwara in district Kupwara.

With these deaths, 1272 people have succumbed to infection in Jammu and Kashmir including 877 from Valley and 395 from Jammu.

An official said that 448 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Kashmir taking the number of such cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 80,476 including 48,227 from Kashmir and 32,249 from Jammu division.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 183 Srinagar, 46 Budgam, 37 Baramulla, 55 Pulwama, 42 Kupwara, 22 Anantnag, 30 Bandipora, 20 Ganderbal, 4 Kulgam and 9 Shopian in Kashmir division.

And Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for COVID-19 last evening. The officer has been advised to go for home isolation to have all precautionary measures.

An official said that 15,835 positive cases including 307 deaths and 13,780 recoveries are from Srinagar, 5,160 including 88 deaths and 4,299 recoveries are from Budgam, 4,640 including 3,142 recoveries and 125 deaths are from Baramulla, 4,122 including 3,676 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Pulwama, 3,794 including 69 deaths and 3,022 recoveries are from Kupwara, 3,666 including 3,130 recoveries and 69 deaths are from Anantnag, 3,613 cases including 3,148 and 40 deaths are from Bandipora, 3,029 including 2,759 recoveries and 30 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,305 including 2,165 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,063 including 1,873 recoveries and 32 deaths are from Shopian.

Among 48,227 positive cases in Kashmir, 40,994 have recovered and 873 died.

The active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 13,712 including 6,360 from Kashmir division..

With 1,706 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 65,406 which is 81.38 percent of the total cases.

The official said that 1,741,300 samples were processed in J&K so far in which 1,660,824 tested negative and 80,476 positive.