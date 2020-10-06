LG visits family of killed BDC Chairman

JAMMU, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the family of BDC Chairperson of block Khag, Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists last month in his native village in Budgam district.

Visiting the family of Bhupinder Singh at his residence in Jammu, Sinha expressed grief and solidarity with the family members of the deceased. He said that such attacks on flag bearers of democracy in Kashmir would not be tolerated, and the perpetrators would be dealt with by appropriate agencies. He assured them all support from the government and reaffirmed the Government’s resolve of bringing normalcy to life in Jammu & Kashmir.

