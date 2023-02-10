Secy H&ME reviews progress on implementation of RBSK

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today reviewed implementation of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakam (RBSK) and functioning of District Early Intervention Centers in J&K in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat, here.

It was informed in the meeting that during the current financial year, 83.90 percent of government schools and 80.11 percent anganwadi centers have been visited by RBSK Mobile Health teams for conducting Health Checkup of children till date.

Secretary directed all the Chief Medical Officers to complete the screening of children enrolled in government schools and anganwadi centers before the closing of financial year. He directed that CMOs shall ensure that teams under RBSK carry out screening of all children in the pre-school age enrolled at Anganwadi centres at least twice a year besides screening of all children studying in government and government aided schools.

Secretary laid stress on making District Early Intervention Centers functional in all aspects for providing support to the referred children so that Children diagnosed with identified health conditions receive follow up including surgeries at tertiary level, free of cost so that the benefits reach to the needy people across the UT.

Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, NHM J&K, informed that UT has started online portal for data capturing under RBSK and in the first phase uploading of screening data by the Mobile Health Teams on daily basis has been made functional and all MHT’s are now uploading the data on the online portal.

Dr Mohammad Shafi Koka, State Nodal Officer NHM J&K, informed about the guidelines of branding for Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers and organizing of Health Melas at HWCs on monthly basis.

On the occasion, a presentation regarding RBSK was made by Dr Syed Gazala Nazki, Programme Manager, RBSK.