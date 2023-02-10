Samba police slaps PSA on notorious criminal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 10: Notorious criminal “Raman” of Kathar Arnia, who is involved in 14 criminal cases including cases of murder, Arms Act, rape, extortion, attempts to murder and theft, has been detained by Samba Police under Public Safety Act (PSA) in pursuance of detention order issued against him by District Magistrate, Samba upon the dossier forwarded by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba.

The 28-year-old notorious criminal Raman Kumar son of Late Bodh Raj, a resident of village Kathar tehsil Arnia, district Jammu was posing a grave threat to the public peace and tranquillity and therefore, to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, SSP Samba had prepared a dossier enumerating his criminal activities/ involvements in criminal acts and forwarded the same to District Magistrate, Samba who issued detention order.

Under the overall supervision of SSP Samba, Benam Tosh, the detention order against notorious criminal has been executed by a police team headed by SHO, PS, Ramgarh, Asha Nand under the supervision of SDPO, Vijaypur Priyanka Kumari and Additional SP, Samba SurinderChoudhary. The detenue has been lodged in District Jail Udhampur.