Nation suffered most due to Nehru’s blunders: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: Kavinder Gupta, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister has asserted that the nation and its people have suffered the most due to the blunders committed by the late Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru and his family who promoted dynastic rule for over seven decades.

He said that this family not only threw democracy to winds but also carried forward the ‘divide and rule’ policy of Britishers and ‘appeasement policy’ for its petty vested interest by playing vote bank politics.

The senior BJP leader, while recalling the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s speech in the Parliament the other day, said that he has rightly exposed the real face of the Nehru family and the Congress party while slamming the opposition for leveling accusations against him (PM) based upon surmises and conjectures.

In a statement issued here, today, Kavinder said that the Nehru Gandhi family including the Vadras has brazenly looted this nation to the hilt. He asserted that this stands proved beyond any iota of doubt from the fact more than 600 organizations have been registered in the name of the members of the so called Nehru Gandhi families. These organizations have been used to siphon off the tax payers’ money and most of the companies established by these people are bogus companies to facilitate the siphoning of the nation’s funds.

The senior BJP leader said that it is because of such blunders of Nehru and his kin that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continued to suffer unabated for over seven decades. He said that the biggest blunder of Nehru as PM was that after Pak aggression in Kashmir, he took the matter to UN and allowed to station its MOG (Military Observers’ Group) in J&K and PoK. He said that giving long rope to the favourites like Sheikh Abdullah was yet another blunder committed by them as Sheikh too promoted his dynastic rule like Nehru.

Kavinder said that the worst phase began in J&K with signing of Rajiv-Farooq accord after which the terrorism and secessionism received a big boost with a tacit support of the J&K administration the results of which led to peak terrorism in J&K bringing death, destruction and miseries for the people at large in the UT.