Pawan Kotwal reviews land acquisition matters for road infra in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Feb 10: Principal Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal called a meeting to discuss the progress of road construction/widening and other infrastructural development projects such as bridges, tunnels, etc being undertaken by Projects Vijayak, Himank, Yojak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and NHIDCL, across Ladakh.

In this regard, matters pertaining to the acquisition of land from private owners and wildlife/forest areas were discussed up to solutions for uninterrupted progress of the said developments.

Chief Engineers of Projects Vijayak and Yojak apprised Dr. Kotwal of ongoing projects viz Hanuthang-Handonbroke, Handanbroke-Zingpal, Khaltse-Batalik, Leh-Chalunka, Nimmu-Padum, Hanle-Chumur, etc.

Dr. Kotwal directed the BRO, the Chief Wildlife Warden’s office and the District Commissioners to build a seamless communication channel and work collectively towards the completion of the projects with regular follow-ups. Compensation as per provisions of the RFCTLARR Act 2013, conducting joint surveys by the BRO and District Administrations for new projects, etc were discussed in detail.

He further urged the BRO to consider reengineering stretches of roads which are potential accident-prone spots due to malfunctions such as sudden depressions and extreme curves, and the need to develop wayside facilities as per Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards.

Dr. Kotwal also requested BRO to develop proper camping facilities for the laborers working on their projects in extreme weather conditions across Ladakh.

Deputy Commissioner Leh, Shrikant Suse, Chief Wildlife Warden Sajjad Hussain Mufti, Chief Engineers of Projects Vijayak, Himank and Yojak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil and other concerned officials attended the meeting.