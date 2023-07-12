Secy Health Chairs 10th BoDs Meet Of JKMSCL

SRINAGAR, Jul 12: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired the 10th Board of Directors (BoDs) meet of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) here.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKMSCL, Principals of Govt. Medical Colleges, Srinagar/ Jammu/ Anantnag /Baramulla/ Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Handwara/ Udhampur, Principal Govt. Dental College Srinagar/Jammu, Director Health Services, Kashmir/Jammu, Director Ayush, Director General Codes, Director Finance, Health & Medical Education, Director Family Welfare, Controller Drug & Foods Controller Organization and other officers of JKMSCL and other allied departments.

During the meeting, the BODs discussed various issues related to functioning of the Corporation and suggested measures to improve its profitability. The Board deliberated on various other issues related to bringing efficiency in the operationalisation of the corporation.

The BoDs during the meeting ratified the decisions of last Finance Committee Meeting of JKMSCL which included consideration of revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 and proposed budget estimates for the Financial year 2023-24, issue of penalties imposed during Covid period, revision of the clause for release of performance security and others.

The Board also delegated powers to Managing Director, JKMSCL to accord Administrative approval for executing works.

During the meeting, the Board was informed about different kinds of procurements undertaken by JKMSCL over the last one year like procurement for prestigious State Cancer Institute Jammu, hiring of services of Bio Medical Equipment Maintenance for GMC Jammu and Srinagar.