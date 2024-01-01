Security measures

Sir,

There is dire need to learn a lesson from the recent lapse of security on the Indian Parliament the temple of Indian democracy, which is supposed to have the highest level of security.

Such incidents only happen when the time tested and well laid out stantard operating procedures are not followed.

Ensuring security is a very tedious and laborious process and thankless job.There is a natural tendency to get lax when every thing is normal for quite some time and let ones guard down ,which needs to be avoided as the consequences can be far reaching and disastrous . At the local level in our own City Jammu I observe that the clear directions of the Government as regards verification of tennants is not being followed. There are any number of tennants in my colony Apna Vihar Kunjwani, where the tennants who are supposed to give their adhar and service certificates to the police when taking up a rented accommodation are not doing so ,nor is it being enforced by the police or the landlords.

It may seem to be a minor issue but one wrong person with wrong intentions can cause damage of far reaching consequences.

There is therefore a need for the residents letting out their premises on rent as well as the police to ensure their are no lapses in the process of letting out private premises on rent.

Essential documents required to be produced for letting out premises on rent, that is the Adhar card as well as service certificate from the employer of the tennant is a must and should be insisted upon by the landlord as well by the police if any untoward incident is to be avoided.

Col Vikram Bhasin

Jammu