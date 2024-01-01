Combating terrorism in Kashmir

Sir,

I write to express my deep concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism in Kashmir. While some may argue that there has been a reduction in such incidents based on statistics, the ground reality remains that Kashmir is still far from being free of terrorism.

Every day we witness the precious lives of our brave security personnel being sacrificed in search operations and hand-to-hand combat. The media shows images of our courageous soldiers who fall in the line of duty, and after a few days of debates and discussions, the issue seems to fade away.

It is high time for the Government to collaborate with defense experts and formulate a decisive action plan to eradicate terrorism from its roots. We need a strategy that ensures a permanent solution to this menace. The common people of Kashmir aspire for peace; they have endured immense hardships and simply wish to lead peaceful lives, progressing hand in hand with the mainstream.

However, a few elements within the valley, acting as proxies for hostile neighboring nations, continue to disrupt the peace. Identifying and neutralizing these elements is imperative. Stringent measures are required to prevent cross-border infiltration by terrorists, and modern techniques must be employed to counter such threats effectively.

In conclusion, I urge the Government to take immediate and comprehensive action against terrorism in Kashmir. Let us prioritize the safety and well-being of our citizens and work towards creating an environment where the people of Kashmir can lead peaceful and prosperous lives.

Dr. Shiben Krishen Raina

Former Fellow,IIAS Shimla