EMPLOYMENT (01-01-2024)

ALPAS EDUCATION

Required

Office Boys/Girls

English Language Trainers

Walk in Interviews start from

01-01-2024

Contact Number: +916005276131

Mail: alpaseducation05@gmail.com

Address: 29B, C/C, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

VACANCY

1.Sales Manager :02 [M/F]

2.Sales Executive : 04 [M]

3.Receptionist/Telecaller : 02 [F]

4. PEON. : 02 [M]

5. DRIVER. : 01[M]

For Post 1& 2, candidates with Electronics, Telecom, IT & Surveillance Industry will be preferred.

SPSM Enterprises

29/1,Nanak Nagar,Jammu

Mob: 8899493782

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Requires 64 Boys/Girls for Medical Company in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 12800 to 18400 as per Co. rules.

Interested candidates can visit our office with full bio-data at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

Address : 824A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar near OPPO Service Centre

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

ABIBPL

NEW OPENING RECRUITMENT IN UDHAMPUR

1. SURVEY MARKETING EXECUTIVE

SALARY -10K TO 12 BASIC +INCENTIVE+BONUS

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION 10TH OR ABOVE MALE AND FEMALE 10 POSITIONS

2. MARKETING MANAGER FEMALE ONLY 1 POSITION

QUALIFICATION 12TH AND ABOVE SALARY 16000 (SCOOTY MUST)

3. TELECALLER (Females only)

QUALIFICATION 10TH AND ABOVE SALARY 8000 +INCENTIVE+BONUS 10 POSITIONS

4. RELATION SHIP MANAGERS (Females only)

Qualification 12th and above SALARY 10000 (HANDSOME INCENTIVE+BONUS) 10 POSITONS

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

ADDRESS: SECOND FLOOR MRF TYRES NEAR CHAANAKYA HOTEL DOMEL UDHAMPUR .

CONTACT NO: 9419224690/8082051850

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 02, 03 JAN 2024 WITH RESUME

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

1. HR Manager/ Executive – (E/F)

2. Storekeeper/Supervisor (E/F)

3. Computer Operator (Fresher)

4. Work from Home (Having Laptop & typing Speed 35 WPM.

5. Sales Manager (for FMCG & Others Company Exp.)

6. Property Tax Survey (Rajouri ,Poonch, Akhnoor)

7. Electrical Mechanical Engineer (Fresher).

Contact: Brave Security and Placement Service

Mobile: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address: 669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu Near Signature Tower Chowadi Road.