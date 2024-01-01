Dysfunctional traffic lights

Sir,

I write to express deep concern about the dysfunctional state of traffic lights in Jammu city, despite the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System. The blame game between the Traffic Department and Jammu Municipal Corporation only adds to the frustration of citizens.

The paradox of investing in cutting-edge Smart City initiatives while neglecting the maintenance of crucial traffic signals is perplexing. The laudable goal of alleviating traffic congestion is overshadowed by the lack of commitment to upkeep.

The recent CAG report revealing wasteful expenditure and operational limitations further emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation. Questions regarding project genesis, approvers, and maintenance responsibility demand answers. It is disconcerting that, despite substantial expenditures, there is a resounding lack of output.

I implore higher authorities to intervene promptly, ensuring accountability and resolving this bureaucratic imbroglio for the well-being of Jammu’s residents.

Surinder Sharma

Bhaderwah