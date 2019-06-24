Security forces launch CASO in Sopore

BARAMULLA: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Sopore in this north Kashmir district on Monday, official sources said.

Troops of 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, on a tip-off, launched a CASO in village Duroo, Sopore, in Baramulla this morning.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, the sources said, adding that so far no contact was established with militants.

The operation was continuing when the reports last came in.

(AGENCIES)