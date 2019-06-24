Hurriyat ‘finally’ softening stand on talks a relief: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president on Monday said she was relieved that Hurriyat has “finally” softened its stand on talks with the Centre.

“Dair aye durust aye. The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand (sic).”, The PDP president said on Twitter