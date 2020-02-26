Security force launch CASO in south Kashmir’s Shopian

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday evening launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

Official sources said, “On a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in village Baderhama, Shopian, in Pulwama this evening.”

All the exit points were sealed and searches launched, they said adding no contact has so far been established with the militants.(AGENCIES)