India was Great: Trump after reaching US

WASHINGTON: Soon after reaching back to United States on Wednesday, President Donald Trump termed his maiden two-day visit to India as ”great and successful”.

“India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon”, Mr Trump tweeted.

The US President was in India from Feb 24-25, during which he held a roadshow in Ahmedabad, addressed a huge gathering along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Namaste Trump event in Motera, Gujarat. He also visited the Taj Mahal with his family and on the last day attended a state banquet hosted in his honour and US First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. (AGENCIES)