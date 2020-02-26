Day-Night tests is way forward: McGrath

MUMBAI: Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath is not in favour of tinkering with the five-day format, saying to bring in more fans to the game, day-night Test matches is the way forward.

McGrath said the growing popularity of the T20 cricket is good for the sport and probably the new fans with embrace the challenging Test format.

“I am a big fan of Test cricket. To me, Test cricket is still the ultimate and we got to keep the game fresh, people enjoying it. T20 has taken the world by storm, it is bringing a lot more people to cricket and that is brilliant and hopefully that will filter into Test cricket,” McGrath told reporters here.

“We have got to keep Test cricket alive and moving forward and positive and people coming to the game. And to me, the way to that is Day-Night Test cricket. I am big fan of it . I’m not a big fan of four-day Test cricket. I’m very much a traditionalist — five days — that’s Test cricket to me,” elaborated McGrath.

“But if we can bring something new that keeps people coming to the game, then that’s brilliant. Day Night cricket it that, it brings different challenges. When you bowl, you bat it can make a big difference. Different tactics, so it just brings a different awareness and different things you have to do,” he elaborated. (AGENCIES)