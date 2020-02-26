NIA conducts raids in connection with Jan 31 Nagrota encounter

SRINAGAR: A fortnight after having been handed over the case, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday raided seven places in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with a probe into an encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway last month that left three JeM terrorists killed, officials said here.

The officials said the raids were conducted at the residence of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Zahid Ahmad Wani at Karimabad and Sameer Ahmad Dar, a driver by profession and was arrested during Nagrota encounter on January 31. (AGENCIES)