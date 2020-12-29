Security force launch CASO in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Tuesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a CASO in village Kapran in Bandipora today.

All the exit points were sealed and a house-to-house searches were launched by the security forces, they added. However, so far no contact was established with the militants, they said adding operation was going on when the reports last came in. (AGENCIES)