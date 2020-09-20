Secularism bedrock of NC: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Asserting that secularism is the bedrock of the National Conference, Vice President Omar Abdullah today said this political philosophy of the party has survived the vicissitudes of history.

Leading the National Conference functionaries and prominent workers in paying tribute to former MLA and senior leader Thakur Rachpal Singh during online virtual condolence meeting held this afternoon, Omar Abdullah said the late leader remained at the forefront all his political career to strengthen the secular bonds as cherished by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

“Thakur Rachpal believed in the political philosophy of the National Conference which is based on the rich ethos of inclusiveness, camaraderie and spirit of sacrifice”, the Vice President said while describing the late leader as an inspiration for younger generation because of his rich political acumen and experience spanning decades, commitment to secularism, steadfastness and sobriety.

Omar Abdullah said Thakur Rachpal played a key role in strengthening the party at grass roots level and worked all along for betterment of the people in various capacities. He has left an indelible mark of public service and worked for harmonious growth of the society based on the cherished agenda of amity and brotherhood. Thakur Sahib will be remembered for upholding the secular values and withstanding for the unity and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir by braving all odds, he added.

The virtual conference began with the observance of two-minute silence as a mark of the late leader.

In his tribute to Thakur Rachpal Singh, General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said that he will always be remembered for his tireless contribution in ameliorating the lot of peasants, labour fraternity, weaker sections and downtrodden people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri-Poonch belt in particular.

He said his selfless service will remain a guiding force and inspiration for the younger generation of National Conference cadres. In his death, the party has lost a dedicated, sincere and hardworking leader whose role in strengthening the bonds of amity and brotherhood between various segments of society, he added.

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana remembered Th Rachpal Singh for his qualities of head and heart, saying public good was the mission of his life. He recalled his services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri district in particular, saying his departure has left a big vacuum in the party which is hard to be filled.

Other senior National Conference leaders who paid tribute to Th. Rachpal Singh included Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Sajjad Kitchloo, Th. Kashmira Singh, Abdul Gani Malik, Babu Rampal, Jagjeevan Lal Ajaz Jan, Qazi Jalal Ud Din, Mirza Abdul Rashid, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Dr. Chaman Lal Bhagat, T.S Wazir, Haji Mohd Hussain, Brij Mohan Sharma, Bimla Luthra and Satwant Kour Dogra.