BJP releases ‘e-Book’ on services rendered during lockdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Jammu & Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an e-Book presenting details of many services rendered to society by BJP activists during the period of Corona lockdown.

The e-Book was released by J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, accompanied by former BJP State president & former DyCM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, former BJP State president and former Minister, Sat Sharma, former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta and BJP Social Media and IT Department Incharge, Jaidev Rajwal. J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, BJP general secretary & former Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal and BJP Media Incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra were also present during the “e-book” release program at party headquarter, here.

Ravinder Raina appreciated the BJP activists for their useful services rendered to the needy persons during the harsh period of Corona lockdown. He said “On the directions of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and party president, JP Nadda, we have documented all the works done by our party activists during Corona lockdown. When all things were closed down due to the lockdown, our activists worked with great zeal to serve the people. BJP’s mobile helpline helped the stranded people across the nation as well as outside India in which we received lakhs of calls and more than 80000 emails”, he added.

Raina complimented the LG administration that with its active cooperation, the party was able to provide relief to those people. He said that party activists stood like a soldier on all fronts and said that this is the culture and tradition of BJP to serve the nation and the people.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said that BJP activists are committed to work for the society. “We left no stone unturned to help the needy and the party activists followed all the laid down SOPs during the course and all these services and events are covered in this e-book”.

Sat Sharma said that during the struggle against pandemic BJP fought collectively on call of Narendra Modi . He said that this e-Book speaks volumes about the commitment of party activists to help and serve the society and nation.

Kavinder Gupta said that the extensive work done by BJP activists is being appreciated by everybody and in this hard time of social distancing, this e-Book will further boost our activists to serve society. Jaidev Rajwal provided details of the e-Book.