Secretary Tourism visits Pahalgam, reviews preparations for Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM, June 27: Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah today conducted an extensive visit to South Kashmir areas to review the preparations made for the smooth and successful conduct of the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The Tourism Secretary visited the Nunwan base camp and inspected the arrangements in place.

During his visit, the Secretary Tourism, accompanied by Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, reviewed the deployment of staff along the Yatra route by the Tourism Department to ensure effective management and assistance to the Yatris. He directed the officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to provide a secure and comfortable pilgrimage experience for the devotees.

Dr Abid Rashid also had an interactive meeting with the tourism stakeholders of Pahalgam comprising hoteliers, guest house owners, ponywallas and other stakeholders in which he impressed upon them to ensure that they provide all necessary facilitation to the yatris. He expressed satisfaction over the feedback from the stakeholders and impressed upon the need for close coordination between the Department and the stakeholders to ensure a smooth and hassle free experience for all yatris.

The stakeholders assured the Secretary of their commitment to welcome the Yatris and assured their full cooperation in facilitating a smooth and hassle-free Yatra.

During this meeting, the stakeholders raised several pertinent matters and issues and the Tourism Secretary assured them of early redressal.

Later in the day, the Tourism Secretary reviewed arrangements made at other transit camps enroute the Yatra. He called upon all officers of the department to ensure that all facilitation must be kept forthcoming for the yatris who are our valued guest.

Chief Executive Officer Pahalgam Development Authority, Tariq Ahmad Naik and other officers of Tourism Department accompanied the Tourism Secretary during the visit.