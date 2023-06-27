Newly appointed VC of SKUAST-J interacts with faculty members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Dr B N Tripathi, newly appointed Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu today held his maiden interaction with all the faculty members and scientists of different faculties stationed at Chatha and R S Pura Campus of the University.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor said new National Education Policy is the key to enhance the quality education and the university needs to continuously explore ways to improve the quality of education and equip students with the necessary skills for their future endeavours.

Highlighting the importance of keeping pace with advancements and nurturing innovative thinking among students, the Vice-Chancellor stressed that imparting education through quality learning is his absolute priority. “To ensure this, we should continuously evolve our processes through consultation and communication with respective stakeholders to address the issues and concerns timely. We must learn to capitalize on our available resources, which will help us to face the challenges more efficiently,” he added.

The VC advised teachers to encourage students to explore entrepreneurship and thereby highlight the need for students to be self-reliant and not solely depend on Government jobs. He emphasized the importance of enhancing their skills and leveraging entrepreneurial opportunities to contribute to the growth of the region.

The Vice Chancellor stressed for linkages with industries under Corporate Social Responsibility which will not only enhances research and development efforts but also open paths for students to learn and develop new and innovative skills. He was also of the opinion to have strong linkage with other universities of the region for quality teaching and research. He emphasized the need to enhance resources and equip laboratories with modern machines to meet the growing demands of the evolving educational landscape. He urged faculty members to seek the opportunities available and work collaboratively to achieve the institution’s vision.

Stating that his vision is to take the SKUAST-Jammu to its rightful place as the leading university in the world, Prof Tripathi said that he is having a strong belief in research as a distinguishing feature because a university that promotes research and publication will definitely achieve new heights.

The Vice Chancellor said that the challenges are enormous but he was convinced that collective support, wisdom and unity would bring about the desired change we need.