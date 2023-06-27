Release payments to material suppliers under MNREGA: Sukhnandan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Demanding clearance of payments of Rural Development Department’s (RDD) vendors who supplied sand, cement and other construction material in 2016-2017 for MNREGA works, the senior BJP leader and former Minister, Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar sought action against RDD officials who committed violations and delayed payments of vendors cum suppliers.

The former Minister demanded Government’s immediate attention towards the genuine demand of the local traders.

Stating that their payments are pending as they have supplied sand, cement, bricks and other construction related material to the Department of Rural Development to carry out various works started under different schemes of UT Government and Central Government.

Sukhnandan said that already a delegation led by him had met the LG, Manoj Sinha and apprised him about the issues being faced by the suppliers and vendors of the UT.

The former Minister and senior BJP leader reminded that the Sinha had assured to get the issue resolved.

The Government has accepted that there was violation, said the former Minister, adding “Who is responsible for this. Why the payments of vendors delayed and stopped? Instead of this the action must be taken against RDD officers who have committed violations’’, said Sukhnandan Kumar.

Ch Sukhnandan said that it is a long pending issue and he is sure that it will be resolved at an earliest.

The Government should take action against the officers who did the violation and release the payments to the vendors so that the livelihood of vendors is not affected as most of them are suffering a lot due to withholding of payments to them in the past few years.

Under the guidance of Modi Government, the Government of UT of J&K has initiated many works especially in rural areas besides the Srinagar and Jammu Smart City project, Sukhnandan said, demanding payments to vendors be released at an earliest.