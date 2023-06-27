VC BGSBU, Tejasvi, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament and National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Ramesh Arora, former Legislator also called on Lieutenant Governor

The former Legislator apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance. He also presented his book titled ‘Atam Sangeet’ to the Lt Governor.

Later, Somraj, Social Activist also called on the Lt Governor and projected various public issues. He was one of the complainants from this month’s ‘LG Mulaqaat’.