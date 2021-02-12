Secretary RDD reviews development projects in Rajouri, Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today concluded her two day visit to Rajouri and Poonch districts.

During the visit, Secretary had a detailed review of various development works being executed by the department in the districts under different schemes. She also convened review meeting regarding functioning of the department in the twin districts.

The meetings were attended by District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan, Director Rural Development, Jammu, Sudarshan Kumar, Additional Secretary, RDD, Pran Singh, Assistant Commissioners Development, AEEs and BDOs of Rajouri and Poonch.

The ACDs gave detailed presentation about the overall functioning of the department in their respective areas. They briefed regarding the financial and physical achievements registered under different schemes.

It was informed that in Poonch district about 3000 works have been completed under MGREGA thus generating over 20 lakh person-days and providing employment to more than 78 thousand individuals. Similarly, in Rajouri, a total of over 5000 works have been completed thereby generating a total of 21 lakh person-days in the district.

The meeting was informed that in Rajouri district more than 5000 houses have been completed while over 2000 houses have been completed in Poonch under PMAY (G).

Secretary laid emphasis on timely completion of works executed by the department besides geo-tagging of assets. She said that the aim of the department will be fulfilled only when every eligible beneficiary will get the benefit of the department’s schemes. She asked the officers and officials of the department to work with dedication and commitment so that the set targets are achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

Later, Secretary inaugurated meeting hall of RDD complex at Rajouri which would facilitate the department in organising meetings, trainings and similar programmes.