Zero Border residents highlight problems

‘PLA -Indian Army stand 100 meters from each other’

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb 12: The residents of Maan-Meerak and Phobrang residing on the bank of Pangong lake have appealed the administration to resolve their grievances at the earliest. The representatives from Zero Border village led by Area Councilor, Konchok Stanzin have requested to de-notify their area which falls under Changthang Cold Desert sanctuary.

Addressing a press conference here today, they alleged that under the Wildlife Act there are certain restrictions to carryout developmental activities and businesses as source of livelihood. People are dependent on livestock but growing border issues and lack of facilities forced many of the younger generation to migrate to Leh in search of job opportunities. People of the area demanded proper infrastructure, education facilities so that people will stay back in their villages. The local inhabitants on the border act as guarding factor thus securing the border. He also added that they had appraised their grievances to Hill Council Chairman, who assured to find solutions to their problem.

Responding to a query Councilor, Konchok said that China already entered into Indian territory and therefore May 18, 2020 status quo should be maintained while carrying out disengagement process.

“We have twin problems due to Chinese incursion as well as administration restriction imposed under Wildlife Act thereby not allowing us to carryout activities” said Phobrang Nambardar Rigzin Motup. He added that the residents feel insecure due to constant incursion from PLA while on the other hand Administration is not allowing to carryout business activities around land citing Wildlife Act restriction. This way we are sandwiched between the two.

Similarly Tsewang Rigzin resident of Meerak said that situation is very critical and PLA and Indian Army are staying about 100 meters from each other whereas in the past both Army used to stay at the distance of 30-40 kilometers from each other.