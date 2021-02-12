Preeti displays art works in 3-day exhibition-cum-sale

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Renowned painter and artist of J&K, Preeti Mahajan displayed various art works of Madubani, oil & water colour paintings under the name and style of “Paint N Brush”.

Shruti who runs cloud kitchen by the brand name “Whisk-n-Mix” also introduced her range of home made food and herbal beauty products.

The 3-day exhibition cum sale was inaugurated by Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Avni Lavasa at Shutter Flame, the Photography Studio in Channi Himmat. Speaking on the occasion, Avny Lavasa immensely praised both the ladies for their collaborative and sincere efforts and for showcasing both, Art and Food beautifully under the same roof.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Enforcement (Central), Sidharth Dogra from Jammu Links, Pankaj Chopra (leading industrialist), famous painter Inspector Bhupinder Singh, Manoj Chopra (famous cartoonist of J&K), Mukesh Gupta (leading photo journalist) and owner Shutter Flame, Siddharth Mahajan (Station head- 92.7 BIG FM) and Sumit Kakkar (Cluster head, Radio Mirchi, J&K, Punjab, HP) also graced the occasion.