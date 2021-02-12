Kralpora family seeks probe into alleged murder of their son

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 12: A family from Kralpora area of Srinagar outskirts today protested here alleging that their son was murdered by his wife with the help of a man and that the police was trying to shield the alleged culprits.

Scores of members of the family assembled here in the press enclave and demanded justice in the case of the alleged murder of their son that was carried out in August last year.

Father of the deceased man identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat told reporters here that the wife of his son called them up on the morning of August 28 and claimed that he had hanged himself which he said was opposite to what they saw.

“My another son went there after she called, he called me soon after he saw his brother dead and when I reached there, injury marks in his head, as well as his feet, clearly indicated that he had not committed suicide,” Sanuallah Ganai said.

The family alleged that their son was killed by his wife with the help of one Shahnawaz with whom she has had an extra-marital affair.

His father said that after what they witnessed, they approached the concerned police station and lodged a complaint and the body of their son was taken for post-mortem.

The brother of the deceased man told reporters that the police have been making them run from pillar to post and on the ground no action is being taken even the post-mortem report is not being shared with them for an unknown reason.

The family alleges that the police while trying to shield the “killers” have even converted the murder case (302) into 306 (abetment of suicide) “after taking bribe from culprits, they are trying to save them,”

The family members appealed to the higher-ups to look into the matter and deliver justice to them by booking the “killers” who have killed their son without any further delay.