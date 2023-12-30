Secretary Mining assesses grievances, reviews development activities

Remote Gursai village witnesses first ever public darbar

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 30: Gursai, a remote village located in Mendar tehsil of Poonch district, today witnessed first ever public darbar with local inhabitants hailing the present dispensation for its firm commitment towards taking the governance at door steps of every nook and corner of the Union Territory.

Secretary, Mining, Dr. Rashmi Singh, who conducted an extensive visit of Poonch, chaired this mega public darbar held at Government Higher Secondary School, Mori Gursai here.

Secretary along with PRIs and Deputy Commissioner, inspected stalls set up by various Government departments showcasing schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, health, animal husbandry, social welfare, handicraft, handloom and other wings.

During the event, District Development Council members, PRIs, and local residents raised a range of concerns pertaining to their respective areas. The issues discussed included construction of Danna Shahstar University and College link road and a bypass road from Potha to Gursai, mendhar to Kasablari road via behra, mora Dhara road, Primary Health Center and AYUSH center in Gursai, improved electricity supply, scientific study of water resources for Jal Jeevan Mission, water scarcity in schools, provision of playgrounds for schools, mitigation of monkey menace, enhanced banking and ATM services in Gursai, broadband connectivity and upgradation of various other roads.

After listening to public grievances, Dr. Rashmi Singh assured them that their legitimate concerns would be addressed promptly. She issued instructions to the concerned officers to prioritize and resolve the issues raised during the darbar within a specific timeline.

To tackle the water scarcity issue, Secretary directed Geology and Mining, Department to collaborate with the Ground Water and Jal Shakti Departments to conduct a survey and assess the feasibility of water resources in the region.

Addressing lack of broadband services, She instructed the Tehsildar to engage with JIO for correspondence. Additionally, he directed the Forest Department and Tehsildar of Mendhar to identify suitable land for construction of a playground in Gursai, assuring the locals that their concerns would be resolved.

Dr. Rashmi Singh emphasized that the primary objective of conducting the Public Darbar was to bridge the communication gap between the administration and the people.