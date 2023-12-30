Mehbooba stopped from meeting families of 3 victims

*PDP chief sits on road, stages protest

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 30: The police today stopped former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti from meeting the families of three villagers found dead mysteriously, a day after being picked up for questioning by the Army following a terror attack in Poonch last week.

Four soldiers were killed and three others injured in an ambush on two Army vehicles by terrorists in Surankote area of Poonch on December 21. Three civilians namely Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), were picked up by the Army for questioning later. They were found dead the next day under mysterious circumstances.

The PDP president, accompanied by some other party colleagues, was stopped by police at Buffliaz by the security forces and was not allowed to proceed towards Topa Peer village to meet with the families of the victims, the party sources said.

The PDP chief came out of her vehicle and started moving on foot. After moving on foot for about 3 kms she was again stopped by the security men. Then she sat on the road to mark her protest, demanding that she be allowed to visit the village and questioned the decision of the JKUT administration to put restrictions on her while allowing BJP president Ravinder Raina to meet the victims’ families recently, the sources added.

She remained sitting there for long time along with some of her party colleagues, who were later detained. SDM and SDPO Surankote were also there on the spot. The Lady police later removed her from there forcibly and brought back to Surankote. However, later she met the injured at Surankote hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the J&K Administration last week announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.