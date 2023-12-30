LG Mishra chairs LBOCWWB meet, approves many welfare schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 30: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) chaired the Ladakh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (LBOCWWB) meeting here today.

Commissioner Secretary, Labour, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, apprised the LG of the functions and powers of the Board. He informed about the cess of around Rs 111 crore collected over the last two years in Ladakh.

Deputy Labour Commissioner, Ladakh, Atul Singh Mankotia, gave a detailed presentation on the agenda points discussed in the meeting, viz. the proposal to designate Deputy Labour Commissioner, Ladakh as the Secretary/CEO of the Board, constitution of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund and opening of the bank account to manage the account of BOCWWB; proposal for approval of expenditure of around Rs 5.34 crores for continuation of Welfare schemes for the workers of JKBOCW Welfare Board for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 along with proposal for approval of the liabilities of around Rs 1.6 crores and recalling the cases from CEO/Secretary of the Board for financial year 2021-22; approval for proposed administrative and welfare related expenditure for FY 2023-24 and 2024-25 of around Rs 1.72 crores and Rs 9.25 crores, respectively, along with the proposal that the expenses towards salaries, allowances and other remuneration to its members, officers and other employees and for meeting the other administrative expenses is within the 5% of the total expenses during the financial year; approval for welfare schemes such as Lower Education assistance, Higher Education assistance, Death-cum-Funeral assistance, Chronic Diseases assistance and Disability assistance as per modalities of the Board with required modifications; payment of workers contribution by the Board for the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PM-SBY); approval for requesting JKBOCWW to transfer funds of Rs 17.24 crores to LBOCWWB; approval for the board for the on boarding of all active registered beneficiaries for disbursement of various benefits for 2022-23 and 2023-24; opening of facilitation centres for registration of workers as beneficiaries, creating awareness about various schemes of the Board, welfare schemes of Central and State <Governments for the benefit of BOC workers, etc.

Approving the majority of the agenda items, the LG asked the Deputy Labour Commissioner to get more details from the banks like interest rates, other financial benefits and opening of more branches for easy reach, to decide where to open the bank account of BOCWW Board. He emphasised on taking swift action on the claims of the registered labourers along with assigning roles and responsibilities to the officials of the Labour Department to avoid malpractices.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon; Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, i Tsering Angchuk; Commissioner Secretary, Labour, Mehboob Ali Khan; Deputy Director General/Welfare Commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment, GoI, Dr Onkar Sharma; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve; Director Finance, Ladakh, Dr Safdar Ali; Assistant Labour Commissioner Leh/Kargil; Chief Engineers from Project Himank, CPWD, PWD (R&B), presidents of Contractor Association Leh and Kargil along with construction workers attended the meeting.