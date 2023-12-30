LG hands over appointment letter to wife of martyr Hav Abdul Majid

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letter to Sagera Bi, wife of martyr Havaldar Abdul Majid, at Raj Bhawan today. The family members of the martyr were also present.

The Lt Governor paid homage to the martyr Havaldar Abdul Majid who made supreme sacrifice for the nation during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri. He assured every possible assistance and support to the family of the braveheart.

Earlier this month, the Lieutenant Governor had visited the family members of the martyr Havaldar Abdul Majid in Ajote, Poonch.