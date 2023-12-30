Modi gave model of good governance: Jugal

Public welfare our commitment: Ashwani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: During the weekly public grievance camp at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) and Ashwani Sharma, former MLA, accompanied by BJP Publicity Secretary Ajay Vaid and Health & Medical Cell convenor, Puneet Mahajan, listened to the problems of a large number of people and various deputations who had reached party office to seek intervention of senior party leaders in getting their problems resolved.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while listening to the grievances of the people said that the Modi Government is committed to uplift the socio-economic status of the needy people by rolling out the poor specific public welfare schemes. He said that in the Modi Government, people have witnessed the good governance model, which yearns to solve the issues of the public by taking proactive steps.

Ashwani Sharma said that BJP leaders are always available to the people and ready to help them in their needs. He said that BJP cadre remains connected with the people in the easiest possible way to ease out their sufferings. He said public welfare is the commitment of the party.

Deputations from various areas in and around Jammu reached the party office to meet the senior BJP leaders and presented their problems related to the personal and development issues of their areas etc.

BJP leaders took up the public issues with the concerned departmental officials for their solutions. They also made the telephonic and written communications for the same.

Ajay Vaid stressed that people visit the party headquarters with a lot of confidence that the BJP leaders would listen to their issues patiently.

Puneet Mahajan said that all the issues were taken up with the concerned department officials and the efforts were made to solve their issues early.