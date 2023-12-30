Cong to protect interests of J&K people: Raman Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 30: Claiming that Congress Party will protect the interests of J&K people, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today lashed out at the ruling BJP’s aggressive and destructive policies about J&K and its people.

He was addressing a well attended public gathering at village Pakhri, Kesso in Ramgarh Constituency of district Samba organized by former Minister Yashpal Kundal. Bhalla, while taking a dig at the BJP blamed the ruling party in Delhi for trying to undermine the Constitutional and political rights of the J&K people.

“It is disturbing to see that new aggressive laws undermining the rights and interests of J&K are being brought into the effect here with each passing day,” Bhalla said. He denounced the BJP Government for not restoring Statehood to J&K and not holding Assembly elections in the UT.

“To elect their own representatives to place them at the helm of affairs is a democratic right of the people, and they cannot be deprived of this right for so long without any plausible reason.” he said.

Emphasizing on unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he urged them to maintain harmony. “People of both regions ought to stand united and maintain harmony so that they can protect their Constitutional rights and mutual interests. “We need to initiate a movement to demand our rights such as the restoration of Statehood, holding of immediate Assembly polls, and reversal of hostile laws which are being brought into the effect for past some time,. Jammu and Valley is a single unit and people must understand that they have mutual interests to protect. You must stand united and assert your rights,” he added.

Bhalla assured that Congress will not leave any stone unturned to protect the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Congress is working for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Peace and prosperity will, eventually empower people politically and economically.

Asserting that the people desperately want assembly elections for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla said that Jammu has major role to play in upcoming elections by isolating the divisive forces that are bent upon destroying peaceful communal atmosphere.

Former Minister Y P Kundal, DDC Member Tranjeet Singh Tony and district Samba president Sanjeev Sharma also addressed tha gathering.