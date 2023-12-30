For patient care, hospitals to ensure accessibility in OPDs

ABDM issues guidelines for enhanced experience

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Dec 30: Government has issued guidelines for hospitals to establish Outpatient Departments (OPDs) to ensure ease and accessibility in terms of services for both patients and attendants.

As the entry point to hospitals, officials stated that the aim of these guidelines is to guarantee a seamless experience for patients from the first point of contact.

These guidelines, issued by the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, J&K-under the control of the Health & Medical Education Department-will ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors if effectively implemented.

According to the guidelines, hospitals must create indoor OPDs within the hospital area, with a dedicated counter for Scan and Share, featuring a see-through glass for interaction with patients/attendants.

These directives cover key areas such as infrastructure, technology integration, patient management, and operational efficiency, aiming to streamline processes and create a patient-centric environment to enhance the overall healthcare experience for patients and attendants.

Hospitals will have to ensure sufficient hardware, including computers, printers, UPS, and scan guns, for OPD employees to enable tech interventions benefiting patients.

The guidelines state that hospitals must ensure seamless internet facilities with sufficient bandwidth and WiFi zones for patients/attendants, coupled with accessible charging points, allowing patients to benefit from various digital interventions.

Additionally, there must be adequate ventilation and proper lighting in OPD areas with hot and cold AC units to ensure ambient temperature, providing comfort for people visiting the OPD sections.

Hospitals are now required to set up a Help Desk at the entry point of the OPD and implement dedicated helpers/assistants to facilitate patients/attendants.

The guidelines also emphasize setting up separate counters for specially-abled patients, providing wheelchairs with assistance, and installing 42-inch display screens for displaying token numbers and announcements.

Even as formal communication has been sent to all hospitals across J&K, the guidelines reiterate the need to ensure provisions for digital payments through UPI/Credit card/Debit card.

Hospitals are directed to put in place seating arrangements for patients and attendants in a comfortable waiting area while ensuring uninterrupted power supply with backup.

Stress is also placed on ensuring proper signage at prominent places with directions and aesthetically designing the interiors as per IPHS standards.

The guidelines highlight strict adherence to fire safety measures as per the standards of the Fire & Emergency Department, ensuring drinking water stations, and color-coded dustbins.

While officials express their commitment to implementing the national flagship program-ABDM-they ensure the creation of a suitable ecosystem at all levels. Secretary H&ME, Bhupinder Kumar, stated, “We want to minimize the agony of patients during the journey in the hospital.”