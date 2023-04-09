Secretary holds interaction regarding tourism scenario of Patnitop

Excelsior Correspondent

PATNITOP, Apr 9: Secretary, Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, reviewed tourism scenario of Patnitop in an interactive session held with representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Tour Travel Operators, Hotel Associations and officials of Patnitop Development Authority here today.

Chairing the session, Secretary said that PDA jurisdiction is a prime and all season destination of J&K which witness annual footfall of lakhs of tourists. He appreciated the efforts of PDA for overall development and promotion of tourism in its jurisdiction. In this regard, he specifically appreciated initiatives like sustained innovative tourism campaign, significant national and international outreach programmes and creation of tourism infrastructure and avenues.

However, a lot needs to be done to not only sustain that position, but keep on improving it and realize the dream of making it a world class destination with the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders and the concerned departments, he said.

The stakeholders voiced their concerns, suggestions and long pending grievances regarding water availability, power, road connectivity, road widening, maintenance of gardens, registration of hotels with Industries and Commerce Department, among others.

Dr Shah assured them of an appropriate action regarding redressal of their issues.

Also, present in the interactive session were Parkash Chand, Chairman BDC Chenani, Thakur Sher Singh, CEO PDA, Kushal Magotra, President Patnitop Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Association and others.