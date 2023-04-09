Impressive Shoba Yatra of Bhagawaan Gopinath Ji taken out in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: As part of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Jagadguru Bhagawaan Gopinathji, an impressive ‘Shobha Yatra’ was taken out here, today. The Shoba Yatra started from Bhagawaan Ji’s Ashram at Udhaiwala Ashram. It passed through Bohri Chungi, Talab Tillo to Pacca Grath, Bakshi Nagar, B.C. Road, Rehari Chungi, Subash Nagar, Patoli, Chowk, Vikas Nagar, Sarwal via Teli Morh, Janipur, Roop Nagar, Durga Nagar, Bantalab, Barnai and back to Ashram via Rajouri Lane. Thousands of devotees of Bhagwaan Ji participated in the ‘Yatra’. The devotees of Bhagawaan Ji enroute welcomed the yatra by showering flowers on it and paying obeisance to Bhagawaan Ji. The devotees were seen chanting bhajana –Kirtan in the prise of Bhagawaan Ji.

The Bhagawaan Ji’s Swari was taken in an open vehicle which was fully decorated with flowers.

Click here to watch video

Swami Yajndhranandji, secretary, Rama Krishen Mission, Udhaiwala was chief guest on the occasion. Atul Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, UT of Jammu & Kashmir, Omkar Nath Shastri, Puneet Shastri, Ramesh Hangloo and corporator, Mehandra were special guests.

All the dignitaries were welcomed at the Ashram by the president, secretary and S.K. Turki one of the senior most Trustee. The dignitaries paid obeisance at the feet of the Bhagawaanji. They were given the prasad and a biography written on the Bhagawaan by S.N. Fotedar and a book ‘Journey to Earth Dawning’ written by Australian devotee, Philip Simpfendorfer.

Shadus were decorated with Angvastra on the occasion.

Before the commencement of the yatra, Swami Yajndhranandji, secretary, Rama Krishen Mission, Udhaiwala offered Pooja to the portrait of Bhagawaan Gopinathji by lighting of Jyoti which was placed in a decorated vehicle for the sojourn joined by Atul Dulloo and other dignitaries. People had erected welcome arches all along the route to welcome the yatra. Water, milk bottles, fruit and other kind of refreshment were offered to the devotees who participated in Shoba yatra at many points.

This was a unique occasion in the history of Jammu that such a big procession of Bhagawaan Ji was taken out.

Dr Sushil Wattal one of the old devotees of Bhagawaan Ji said that year long functions were held in connection with the 125 birth anniversary of Bhagawaan Ji which will culminate on his birthday in June this year.

He said the yearlong celebrations were also held in Bhagawaan Ji’s other ashram’s and Satsangh Mandlis in India and abroad.

General secretary of the Ashram Mohan Krishan said that all arrangements were made by the Ashram for the Shoba Yatra and devotees who were also served prashad.

The Bhagawaan Gopinath Ji Trust expressed its gratitude to the administration, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic, Medical Department, Jammu Municipal Corporation.