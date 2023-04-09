646th Prakashotsav of Shri Guru Ravidass celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Guru Ravidass Sabha, Channi Rama (Jammu) celebrated 646th Prakashotsav of Shri Guru Ravidass ji Maharaj under the aegis of Dera Swami Jagat Giri Ashram.

The occasion was graced by Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri ji Maharaj of Swami Jagat Giri Ashram, Pathankot. A large number of sangat from various parts of Jammu and its adjoining parts attended this holy function where Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri enlightened the sangat about divine teachings of Shri Guru Ravidass- a great saint of Bhakti movement of 15th century.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami ji stressed upon that even a person from lower strata of caste has equal right to worship God provided he has a pure soul. It was further emphasized that each individual has equal right to worship God irrespective of caste and creed.

The function was celebrated with great pomp and show where thousands of followers of Shri Guru Ravidass ji thronged upon to attend this holy function. Speeches on life and teachings of Shri Guru Ravidass ji Maharaj were delivered by school students. Those who contributed to spread the divine mission of Guru Ravidass ji were duly felicitated by Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri ji Maharaj.

The function was organized by Guru Ravidass Sabha office bearers viz. Lokinder Singh Ravi (president), Ashok Basson (general secretary) and other members of Sabha. A community langar was also served to the sangat.

Prominent persons who attended the holy function include Sham Lal Basson (Councillor, Ward Number 48), Kamal Singh Jamwal (Councillor, Ward Number 49), Banarsi Lal Thappa, RC Menia, Janak Raj Thappa, Santokh Ram Bhardwaj, Dr Vijay Thappa and Prem Nath Menia.