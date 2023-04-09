Peace returning fast in J&K: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 9: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana today said peace is returning to Kashmir Valley and developmental activities are picking up under the present regime.

Addressing an impressive gathering here, MP Gulam Ali said that abrogation of Art 370 has devastated the dynasts while common citizens are reaping the benefits of peace and development under the stewardship of PM Narendra Modi. He said that dynastic parties befooled the common man for last seven decades in the name of region and religion and looted the precious resources of the State but now accountability and transparency are the key words under the present dispensation.

Gulam Ali said that corrupt and dynasts are on the run and law of the land will ultimately catch up with them. He said that during past three years of the Central rule, Hartal calendars, protests, voices supporting separatism are things of the past and common people are coming out in support of the people oriented policies of the BJP led Central Government.

He said that Congress, NC, PDP exploited people’s sentiments while doing nothing on the ground. He said that if one sees the wealth amassed by a chosen few families in Kashmir, one can well imagine how much they have looted from the common masses.

MP Gulam Ali said that then Prime Minister himself publically admitted that out of Rs. 100 sent for developmental works only Rs. 10 were spent on ground. But PM Narendra Modi has ensured that Rs. 100 sent for people are directly credited to their account or the accounts of PRIs/Municipal Committees.

Locals from Kupwara, Baramulla, Kulgam, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Budgam and Srinagar listed the demands for Sadhna top tunnel, adequate ration, roads, bridges and power supply.

Zareefa Bhanoo BDC Lar, Member Sarpanch Abdul Rashid Ganai, Sarpanch Pattan Faiz Ahmed ,Sarpanch Ali Mohd Dar, Sarpanch Nasir Ahmed Peer, Sarpanch Raja Abdul Hamid Khan, Panch Raiz Ahmed.

MP Gulam Ali assured to take up their issues with the concerned authorities and seek their redressal.