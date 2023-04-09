Rana calls on LG, gives inputs on G20

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and Senior BJP leader called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.

Rana discussed with the Lt Governor several issues of public importance and also gave his inputs on upcoming G20 meet in Srinagar.

He also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the support and guidance in organizing the Yatra on the Pracheen Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine route.

The Lt Governor assured the former legislator of appropriate action on the genuine matters put forth by him.