Modi addressed issues of refugees, border people: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 9: J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina today said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has continuously addressed the issues of refugees, border people, and other communities.

Addressing the Refugees Sammelan at Ramgarh, the border area of district Samba Ravinder Raina said that the BJP Government is dedicated to the welfare of every section. The Modi Government has continuously addressed the issues of refugees, border people, and other communities and the benefits to the IB residents on the pattern of LoC residents have only been considered by the Modi Government, he added.

He said that Modi has ensured the benefits of public welfare schemes like Ayushmaan Bharat, Prime Minister, Awas Yojana, PM Ann Yojana, and others to all people irrespective of their religion, region, caste and creed.

Ravinder Raina was accompanied by former Minister and BJP vice president, Surjeet Singh Salathia, BJP district president, Thakur Kashmira Singh, DDC Anita Choudhary, BDC Darshan Singh, senior leader, Vijay Singh, Prem Lal, Amit Dubey, and BJP Mandal president Shiv Choudhary.

Raina said that for the first time in history since 1947, the refugees are being given true benefits. Financial assistance to 1947, 1965, and 1971 PoJK, WPR refugees with the humanitarian approach and due regards and respects has been considered only with the particular attention of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He insisted that all the other important issues of these communities are being considered by the Modi Government and BJP leadership in Jammu & Kashmir on a war-footing as the BJP is committed to the welfare of border residents and refugees.

Surjeet Singh Salathia, while addressing the gathering, said that the Modi Government has taken revolutionary and unprecedented steps at the ground level to boost the development in these areas. He said that no area would be left without adequate facilities of water, roads, electricity, and other absolutely necessary infrastructure. He said that the Modi Government has given benefits to every section of society.

He also spoke about the inclusion of the OBC category. He stressed that the conspiracy behind the shifting of Ramgarh College would not be successful at any cost.

Kashmira Singh spoke on the role of BJP workers in the ground implementation of the public welfare schemes.

Anita Choudhary spoke on the local development works related to improved roads, availability of homes under PMAY, Swachh Bharat, and other projects.