Secretary H&ME asks for augmentation, establishment of drug de-addiction rehabilitation centers in every district

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 05: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar today instructed for augmentation and establishment of Drug De-addiction Rehabilitation Centres in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir with OPD and IPD facilities.

He took serious note of reports of over-the-counter drugs/medicines misuse by drug abusers and directed concerned officers to identify the abusers by putting in place a fool proof mechanism. He stressed on the need of augmenting and strengthening Drug De-addiction Rehabilitation Centres in every district.

Secretary conveyed these instructions during a meeting chaired by him to review functioning of Drug De-addiction Rehabilitation Centres which was attended by Principals of GMCs, MD NHM and other senior officers of Health department besides CMOs of all the districts.

He directed the officers to put in place an effective inspection mechanism and ensure that these Centres are operating as per norms. He asked the Director Ayush to hold regular yoga sessions for drug addicts/de-addicts.

Secretary advised the concerned officers to issue a calendar of events for launch of a sustained IEC campaign to educate and sensitise the youth including students about the ill-effects of misuse of Drug and substance abuse.

He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts by the field functionaries of Health department and the civil society at large to tackle this issue. He asked officers to ensure community participation in controlling this menace in the society.