Secretary Civil Aviation reviews progress on Jammu Airport expansion project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, chaired a meeting to review progress on expansion of Jammu Airport here today.While seeking status of different aspects of the prestigious project, the Secretary directed the concerned officers to further step efforts accelerating pace of progress on these vital works so that the project is completed within the fixed timelines. He asked them to remove the impediments, if any, in expeditious execution of this airport expansion project so as to avoid any kind of delay in its timely completion.He also directed the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure that no illegal construction work is done in and around hundred meter of the boundary wall of the airport area. In this regard, he asked for submission of a proper report to the concerned on periodic basis.The Secretary directed the Animal Husbandry Department to shift the cattle farm in the newly built camp at Chatha and handover the farm area to AAI. He also instructed them to shift the remaining structures especially poultry farm area for taking up the apron work by AAI. He asked them to explore the possibility of shifting the Hatchery at alternate location and handover the structure to the Airport Authority within month’s time so that the area could be utilized properly for expansion of the airport.Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, briefed the Secretary that evaluation of Residential structures falling in the project area has also been done and compensation is being given to the affected people in a phased manner. He also informed that the structures of Animal Husbandry Belicharana, which have come in the project area, are being demolished as per requirement of the project..Earlier, Director Airport, Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Garg, gave a detailed presentation highlighting broad contours of Jammu Airport expansion plan and present status of the works being done there.Later, the Secretary visited the site of Animal Husbandry Belicharana and inspected the works in progress under the Airport expansion project.Among others present in the meeting were Y K Kandalkar COO, Air force Station Jammu, RR Choudhary ATCO, Air force Station Jammu, Ganesh Sharma, DGM (E-C), Airport Authority of India, Rajiv Chopra, AGM (EE), Airport Authority of India, A. Ezhilarasan, DGM (E-C) Airport Authority of India, Veedushi Kapoor, Additional Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, SP City South Jammu, Shaheen Wahid and other concerned officers.