CS for ensuring functionality of assets created for rural sanitation

* Reviews working of Transport Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while reviewing the updated scenario of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) impressed upon the concerned authorities to carry out frequent field visits to the nook and corner of the UT for having first hand appraisal about the utility and functional status of the assets created for sanitation of rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, RDD, DG, Rural Sanitation besides other concerned officers of the Department.

While taking cognizance of the status of door to door collection of waste in rural areas, the Chief Secretary emphasized upon adopting sustainable models keeping in view the significance of this national mission. He maintained that after achieving the status of ODF+ Model category for the UT, it is imperative to maintain it without any slackness creeping in our approach.

He advised to conduct a study of all the assets created across the villages of the UT to evaluate their utilisation in their respective areas. He stressed on their proper up keep and maintenance for their operational readiness round the year. He urged the department to evolve a roadmap to receive the real time information about the utility of these assets in these villages.

Regarding the promulgation and execution of carbon neutral plan for the panchayats of the UT as envisioned by the Prime Minister, the Chief Secretary upheld that interdepartmental coordination and synergy should be shown to make it successful. He also encouraged them to conduct the survey of the villages by experts to estimate the carbon these villages produce and the possible remedial measures to be taken there.

In his presentation, the Secretary, Rural Development Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhury gave an in-depth description of the measures and achievements registered by the department in implementation of the mission.

Meanwhile, CS chaired a meeting to review the working of Transport Department along with its allied activities of traffic.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Transport, IG Traffic, DIG, Traffic, Jammu, MD, JKRTC besides other concerned officers of the Department.

While speaking in this meeting, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers that the technological interventions and digital services are pivotal for ensuring hassle free, time-bound and flawless working of the transport department here. He observed that the modern technology has made many strides in this field and there is still scope for making the functioning of this department seamless by invoking such advancements.

Dulloo further declared that in order to obtain the flawless results in issuance of driving licences and fitness to vehicles the technology can play a very indiscriminate role. He maintained that the department has an added responsibility of ensuring smooth plying of traffic on the roads which can evenly be taken care of by the intervention of artificial intelligence and other smart solutions.

He emphasized upon the optimum use of such measures as adopted in other regions of the nation for making the transport sector vibrant and progressive. He called for bolstering the technology with strict enforcement of rules and legislations for obtaining the best results on ground. He also advised for efficient use of road infrastructure and manpower for reducing occurrence of mishaps thereby saving lives lost due to road accidents.

The Chief Secretary was informed by the Secretary Transport, Niraj Kumar that the department has made much advancements in offering services to public facelessly. He apprised him that services related to both driving and vehicle operations here have been made online with offering around 53 digital services by the Motor Vehicles Department.

While throwing light on the future roadmap of the department it was said that the operationalization of Institute for Driver Training and Research (IDTR) at Samba, setting up of Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs), establishment of Automated Testing Stations(ATS), customization of IRAD in a way that enables first responders in an accident to send alerts to all the departments parallelly.