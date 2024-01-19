AM Hyundai launches new Hyundai Creta at Paloura Showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: The new Hyundai Creta was launched by AM Hyundai, at their showroom in Paloura, here today.

The vehicle was launched by Chairman AM Group Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director AM Hyundai Group Sanjay Mahajan, Directors Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatinder Gupta Chairman AM Group, said, “Hyundai Creta is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai Creta with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again. We are confident that the new Hyundai Creta will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the Creta brand, remaining the Undisputed. Ultimate SUV in the country”.

The new Hyundai Creta promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance and comfort & convenience features and offers customers superior peace of mind for a happy life and quality time. With 3 Years unlimited km warranty and Road Side Assistance (RSA) customers can sit back and enjoy their ownership experience of the new Hyundai Creta.

To further demonstrate Hyundai’s customer centric DNA, the all-new Creta will be offered with up to 5 years shield of trusting running repair package and up to 5 years shield of trust super periodic maintenance package. Additionally, customers can avail up to 7 years extended warranty options for complete peace of mind.

The event was graced by renowned Dogri Singer Sonali Dogra along with Popular RJ Shewtima, Lifestyle and Fitness Influencer Arti Mahajan, Amar Chouhan MD Infobug, Rj Tania Radio Mirchi, Model and Actor Irfan Choudhary, Film Producer Zoodie, Social Media Personalities Sahil Sangral, Harvinkle Singh, Mansi, Auto Enthusist Arjun Pandoh( Supercars and Bikes Jammu, Gedi Route Shubam Singh and Shivani Charak.