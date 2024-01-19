New Hyundai Creta launched at KC Hyundai in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 18: The highly awaited new Hyundai Creta was today launched at KC Hyundai in Srinagar.

In this regard a function was organised here today in which, the unveiling ceremony took place.

The vehicle was launched by Akshay Jamwal TSM-Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Siddhant Chowdhary-Director KC Hyundai along with Raju Chowdhary-Chairman-KC Group, and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai.

Speaking on the occasion, Akshay Jamwal said, “Hyundai Creta is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai Creta with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again. We are confident that the new Hyundai Creta will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the Creta brand, remaining the Undisputed SUV in the country”.

Sohail Khan said, “The SUV is complemented by its brand ambassadors who are the epitome of Undisputed, Ultimate in the Indian film industry. Through an action packed teasers, HMIL have announced Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the faces of this blockbuster SUV. This exciting partnership, envisions them as a perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between HMIL’s cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic”.

Siddhant Chowdhary said that the new Hyundai CRETA is an embodiment of Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ aiming to deliver the Ultimate SUV experience.

The new Hyundai CRETA has Premium Leatherette seats upholstery, 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat, Rear window Sunshade, Rear seat Headrest Cushion, USB Charger (c-type), LED reading lamps and rear center armrest that lend an overall luxurious feel to the interiors.

The technologically superior new Hyundai Creta , boasts of advanced technology with safety and comfort features remaining undisputed with segment leading technology.

The new Hyundai Creta introduces the complete suite of Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) thus ensuring a seamless integration of active & passive safety features in India’s favorite SUV.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Ali Mohammad Dar, Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati and Asif Rashid.