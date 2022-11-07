Second edition of My Town My Pride in all 78 ULBs from Nov 15

CS directs GAD, H&UDD to make arrangements

Directions issued for giving impetus to Govt initiatives

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 7: After successful completion of Back to Village 4, the Government has decided to conduct MyTown My Pride with effect from November 15, 2022 in all the 78 Urban Local Bodies (Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees).

The decision in this regard was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and attended by almost all the Administrative Secretaries few days back.

“All the 78 Municipal Committees and Councils shall host the second edition of the My Town My Pride-Programme with effect from November 15, 2022”, read an official document the copy of which is available with EXCELSIOR.

The General Administration Department and Housing and Urban Development Department have been asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard so as to make this programme a grand success on the lines of B2V4.

“The deployment of Visiting Officers to the Municipality during My Town My Pride-Programme shall be the first of a series of visits and the concerned Visiting Officer shall be designated as Prabhari Officer for the Municipality initially for a period of one year or till the programme lasts”, sources said, adding the Visiting Officer shall undertake monthly virtual tours and visit physically to the assigned Municipality quarterly to maintain a continuous relationship with the people and communicate their issues with the local administration and concerned line departments for ensuring redressal of minor grievances locally.

The Visiting Officers will also chase deliverables like Dissemination of information regarding Jan Bhagidari; issuance of Land Passbooks; 100% saturation of Golden Cards; Completion of pending inheritance mutations by the concerned Revenue officers; Distribution of e-Shram Cards to all eligible beneficiaries; 100% Aadhar Seeding and Penetration; Rejuvenating self-employment by facilitating interaction of eligible youth with concerned agencies and marketing awareness programmes, banks and other agencies/line departments.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary has issued directions for giving impetus to the Government initiatives.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Chief Secretary has conveyed concern about low progress in Jal Jeevan Mission, IT (Digital) penetration in Panchayats and lack of awareness about Jan Bhagidari reflected through substantially low number of hits on the portal.

He has also expressed concern over non-activation or non formation of Youth Clubs, inactive Panchayat Paani Samitis, dismal progress on Swachh Gram, non identification of play fields at few places or less number of Amrit Sarovars.

As per the sources, the Chief Secretary has directed that the Prabhari Officer(s) shall ensure awareness generation about different initiatives of the Government and report the quarterly progress to the district authorities.

The Prabhari Officer shall also emphasize completion of pending inheritance mutations by the concerned Revenue officers and special focus shall be laid on reinvigorating self-employment across all Panchayats/Municipalities by facilitating interaction of eligible youth with concerned agencies/ marketing awareness programmes, banks and other agencies/line departments.

“The Prabhari Officer(s) shall also ensure saturation of Golden Cards/ e-Shram Cards in their respective Panchayats”, read the instructions issued by the Chief Secretary.

About participation in Gram Sabhas, the Chief Secretary has stressed that Gram Sabhas shall be made more participative and all Block Development Officers shall ensure involvement of general public in Gram Sabhas for preparing developmental plans.

Further, it has been emphasized that all line departments shall ensure regular participation of their grass root level functionaries in Monday Meetings notified vide Government Order No.1309-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated 01.11.2022 in all Panchayats.

About Aadhar coverage/seeding,Dr Mehta has stressed that the same shall be enhanced on mission mode and usage of Aadhar for availing different Government services shall be made mandatory.

Moreover, the Planning, Monitoring & Development Department has been asked to develop a Panchayat Development Index in consultation with the Rural Development Department within a month.