Skill Development in Electronic is a passport to prosperity and opportunity for youth: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 7: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, visited Ramban under public outreach programme to assess the development scenario of the district besides listing the issues of Public interest from Public representatives and the general public here today.

Chairperson, DDC Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan, President MC Ramban, Sunita Sunbria, BDC Chairpersons, DDC, Councillors, and Councillors of MC Ramban participated in the programmes.

Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, Director Skill Development, Jammu, Sudarshan Kumar, ADDC, Rajinder Sharma, ADC, Harbans Lal Sharma, Addl. SP, Rajni Sharma and various other senior officers.

During his visit to the polytechnic Ramban, the Minister said that Skill Development in Electronic and Information Technology is a passport to prosperity and opportunity for the youth of the country in worldwide competition.

The Minister along with other dignitaries inaugurated the exhibition besides inspecting stalls established by the various institutions including Government Women ITI, Bemina, Government ITI, Banihal, Government Polytechnic, Jammu, Government Polytechnic, Kashmir, Government ITI, Srinagar, and Government ITI, Kathua and Basholi Arts and Paintings which was highly appreciated by the minister.

Interacting with the trainees and passouts at Polytechnic, Chanderkote, the Minister said that the government has introduced innovated skills besides promoting traditional skill based professions in the country. The Department is going to start a platform by the end of this Month, introducing an App, to teach the uniform digital skill to the students across the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister also e-launched Setting up of 4 IToTs in Government ITI Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Anantnag besides introducing new curriculum in Government Polytechnics. The minister also felicitated the toppers and passouts trainees for achievements in different sectors.

The Union Government is working to establish a vast network of Skill Development in the Country; the Minister said and added that, besides ITI, and Polytechnic, more PM Kaushal Kendras shall also be established across the Country. He said that the Government is also contemplating to increase the numbers of Skill Hubs from 5,000 to 20,000. These skill hubs shall have ITIs, Polytechnics colleges, Engineering Colleges and Schools, he added.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a Job Fair organized by the District Administration at Ramban in which various reputed companies and business establishments participated in Job Fair are including Dixon Technology, New Allenberry Works, Innovsource Service Pvt. Ltd, Al-Hasnain Health centre, Basit Motors, Hotel Usman, Wani Motors, Rane TRW, and Krishna Maruti etc. He also handed over job offer letters to youth during the Job fair.

The Minister announced the Mega Job Fair will be organized at Ramban to facilitate the skilled and educated youth of the district besides assuring that their demands for opening of professional college and institutions will be take up with the concerned ministries. Skill eco-system will be developed in the district, Minister added

The Minister also held a joint meeting with PRIs and senior officers of district administrations to review the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and other developmental projects in the district.

The Minister also e-inaugurated Amrit Sarovars at Zaitorn Devta Panchayat Batote, Malkani near Baba Kudmet temple, at W.no.7 Panchayat Jhattgali-A, Tonglaba W.no. 2, Panchayat Chanjloo, constructed by the RDD. He also e- inaugurated the road from Meran Tethar bridge to New NHW (NH-44) Lamber, Banihal.

The Minister handed over land passbooks to land owners under ‘Aap ki zameen aap ki nigrani’ besides distributing certificates among beneficiaries of Tejaswani scheme, sanction letters of self employment scheme. He also distributed free Gas connection, under Ujjwala Yojana to Beneficiaries.

The Minister congratulated the District Administration for introducing Rambane-suvidha App on IT platform to provide services to people at their door steps for which GOI has announced silver award for the Ramban district.

Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan highlighted various achievements made by the all three tiers of District Development Council and demanded Engineering College for Ramban, more ITI and Polytechnic Colleges, Employments opportunities for local youths in construction companies working in the district on various national projects.